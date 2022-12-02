James M. Colestro Sells 1,325 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP James M. Colestro sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $19,941.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $211,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI opened at $15.11 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $137,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.