James M. Colestro Sells 1,325 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP James M. Colestro sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $19,941.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $211,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NWBI opened at $15.11 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $137,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
