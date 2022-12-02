Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $17.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Frontline Price Performance
Frontline stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.