Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $17.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

Frontline stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

About Frontline

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.