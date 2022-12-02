Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vale S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

