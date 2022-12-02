Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.00.

Glencore Trading Up 0.6 %

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.