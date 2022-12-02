Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $22.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.98. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2023 earnings at $24.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.22 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of UNH opened at $536.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $439.22 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $501.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

