JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. JOANN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $203.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

