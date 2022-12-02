John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,489 shares.The stock last traded at $82.32 and had previously closed at $82.74.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

