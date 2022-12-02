Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.36.

JCI stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

