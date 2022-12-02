JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Lowered to $46.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of YY opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,952,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JOYY by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its stake in JOYY by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 327,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.