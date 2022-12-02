JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to €66.50

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €66.50 ($68.56) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 944,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.