JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Target Price to $18.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.05. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

