Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 629,643 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $19,118,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

