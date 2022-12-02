Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($8.00) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.00) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($8.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($6.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($6.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($5.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($21.12) EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $19.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.75 by $8.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.25 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $97.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Institutional Trading of Kala Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 522,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

