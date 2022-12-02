Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 203,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 79,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

