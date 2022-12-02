Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,551,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 4,171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 607.6 days.

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGTFF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

