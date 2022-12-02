Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,551,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 4,171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 607.6 days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS KGTFF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
