Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $226.32 and last traded at $230.01. Approximately 20,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 792,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.