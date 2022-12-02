Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 342 Average Price Target from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.40 ($4.11).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.49) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.24. The firm has a market cap of £15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 750.88.

In related news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,425 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,183.75 ($7,397.72). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,345.44 ($2,805.89). Insiders have purchased 6,066 shares of company stock worth $1,456,084 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

