Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 6.2 %

Leju stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.