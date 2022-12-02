Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 6.2 %
Leju stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
Leju Company Profile
