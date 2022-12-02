LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LHC Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

