Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,465 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the period.

Liberty Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LMACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

