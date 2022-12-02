LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LITB opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

