London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,440 ($112.93).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($116.04) to GBX 9,940 ($118.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($110.06) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($119.63) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($95.71) to GBX 7,700 ($92.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £105 ($125.61) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,270 ($98.94) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,730.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,731.35. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($74.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($103.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,922.62.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.