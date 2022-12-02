LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,010 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

