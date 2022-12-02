Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,877,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after buying an additional 1,143,846 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 332,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 134,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

