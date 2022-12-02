Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $2,160,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $275.61 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

