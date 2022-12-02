Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.41-$0.51 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

MRVL stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.89.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

