McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.48.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.22. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

