Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Down 4.4%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 352,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $902.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercer International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.