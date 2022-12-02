Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MMSI stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
