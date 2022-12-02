Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.