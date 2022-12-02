Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Methanex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

