Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.
NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.62.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
