MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$433,993.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 182,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$433,993.00 ($289,328.67).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Christopher Mackay acquired 267,903 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$624,213.99 ($416,142.66).

On Friday, November 11th, Christopher Mackay acquired 289,157 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$688,193.66 ($458,795.77).

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Mackay 1,839,181 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock.

On Friday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 269,196 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$637,994.52 ($425,329.68).

On Friday, October 21st, Christopher Mackay bought 300,225 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$696,522.00 ($464,348.00).

On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Mackay bought 85,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$195,500.00 ($130,333.33).

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Mackay bought 144,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$354,928.80 ($236,619.20).

On Thursday, September 29th, Christopher Mackay bought 276,325 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$671,469.75 ($447,646.50).

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay bought 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$657,641.00 ($438,427.33).

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay bought 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$760,489.05 ($506,992.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

