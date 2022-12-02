Michael Stewart Rousseau Sells 32,588 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55.

AC opened at C$19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$25.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.44.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

