Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $164.22 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

