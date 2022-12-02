Mitie Group plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mitie Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitie Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Mitie Group stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

