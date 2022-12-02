Mizuho Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $103.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

