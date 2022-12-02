MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $200.00 at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $390.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.40.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

