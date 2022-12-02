Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,330,128.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.32, for a total value of $1,330,128.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,683,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MORN opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

