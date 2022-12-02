MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.41

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 8482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MultiPlan by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in MultiPlan by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.