National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.49.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.