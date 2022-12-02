Natixis Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,272 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fortis were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after buying an additional 2,428,998 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortis by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,811,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTS opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.10%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

