Natixis Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Natixis bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.