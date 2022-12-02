Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2,449.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 142.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $472.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

