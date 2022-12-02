Natixis Sells 85,171 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,171 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Nucor were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

