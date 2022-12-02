Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
