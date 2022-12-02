Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The shipping company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 218.11% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $159.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navios Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

