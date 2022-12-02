Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 3.9%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Nayax Trading Up 11.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth $123,000.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

