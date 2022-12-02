nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of NCNO opened at $27.54 on Thursday. nCino has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in nCino by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

