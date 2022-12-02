NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.