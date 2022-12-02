NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $23,713,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 428,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

