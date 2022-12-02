NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

